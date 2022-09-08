225582 NEIL GOSSMAN Sep 8, 2022 23 min ago 1 of 2 GOSSMAN, NEIL STEPHEN 09/08/2022Age: 32 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 328FTA POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Neil Gossman Neil Stephen Misdemeanor Secu Status Status Marijuana Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions 2022 Pitt County Fair Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Greenville Life in the East SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector