225591 ALTON FREEMAN Sep 9, 2022 37 min ago 1 of 2 FREEMAN, ALTON QUANTIVIAN 09/08/2022Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 179PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Freeman Alton Criminal Law Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions 2022 Pitt County Fair Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Greenville Life in the East SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector