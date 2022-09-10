225618 CRYSTAL WHITE Sep 10, 2022 5 hrs ago 1 of 2 WHITE, CRYSTAL RENE 09/09/2022Age: 34 Sex: F Race: B Height: 504 Weight: 180ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: UNSC Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor White Law Crime Crystal Unsc Status Status Type Assault Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions 2022 Pitt County Fair Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Greenville Life in the East SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector