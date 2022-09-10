225626 GREGORY COBURN Sep 10, 2022 5 hrs ago 1 of 2 COBURN, GREGORY SCOTT 09/09/2022Age: 59 Sex: M Race: W Height: 511 Weight: 245SECOND DEGREE FORCE SEX OFF - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT INFLICT SERIOUS INJ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT BY STRANGULATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFIRST DEGREE KIDNAPPING - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONIOUS RESTRAINT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Incl Status Felony Assault Misdemeanor Crime Gregory Coburn Gregory Scott Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions 2022 Pitt County Fair Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Greenville Life in the East SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector