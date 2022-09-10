225642 JASMINE JOHNSON Sep 10, 2022 5 hrs ago 1 of 2 JOHNSON, JASMINE CHRISTINA 09/09/2022Age: 24 Sex: F Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 210FTA-POSS MARIJ>1/2 TO 1 1/2 - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $750.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Jasmine Johnson Jasmine Christina Type Status Bond Secu Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions 2022 Pitt County Fair Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Greenville Life in the East SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector