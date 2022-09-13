225679 JAMES GLISSON Sep 13, 2022 Sep 13, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 GLISSON, JAMES MITCHELL 09/11/2022Age: 47 Sex: M Race: W Height: 505 Weight: 160MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-COMMON LAW ROBBERY - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions 2022 Pitt County Fair Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Greenville Life in the East SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector