225688 AMBER MANNING Sep 13, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 MANNING, AMBER MICHELLE 09/12/2022Age: 28 Sex: F Race: W Height: 504 Weight: 110FELONY CONSPIRACY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA - DRIVE LEFT OF CENTER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA - DWLR NOT IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA - DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA - SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETMAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETMAINTNVEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET