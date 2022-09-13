225691 JAMES ELKS Sep 13, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 ELKS, JAMES THOMAS 09/12/2022Age: 31 Sex: M Race: B Height: 604 Weight: 220PROBATION VIOLATION -TRAFFICKING SCHEDULE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION-POSSESS WITS SCHEDULE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Violation-possess James Elks Secu Status Criminal Law Law James Thomas Misdemeanor Status Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions 2022 Pitt County Fair Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Greenville Life in the East SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector