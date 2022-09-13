225692 BENJAMIN MAYO Sep 13, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 MAYO, BENJAMIN JOSEPH 09/12/2022Age: 34 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 145CONSPIRACY, FELONY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSS/W/INT/S/D HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Incl Status Status Paraphernalia Crime Criminal Law Benjamin Mayo Possession Misdemeanor Drug Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions 2022 Pitt County Fair Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Greenville Life in the East SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector