TURNAGE, RANDELL MALIK 09/12/2022Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 180FTA-FAIL TO WAER SEAT BELT-DRIVER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-NO OPERATORS LICENSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET