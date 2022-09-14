225712 WILLIE JOHNSON Sep 14, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 JOHNSON, WILLIE RAY 09/13/2022Age: 43 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 234ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - FELONY Bond: $1000.00 Type: UNSC Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA--OPERATE VEH NO INS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DR/ALLOW REG PLATE NOT DISPLAY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FAIL STOP STOPSIGN/FLSH RED LT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Willie Johnson Incl Status Law Crime Physics Felony Assault Unsc Status Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions 2022 Pitt County Fair Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Greenville Life in the East SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector