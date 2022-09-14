225718 ERIC FOSTER Sep 14, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 FOSTER, ERIC ODELL 09/13/2022Age: 42 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 206FAIL REGISTER SEX OFFENDER - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETHABITUAL LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - FAIL REGISTER SEX OFFENDER - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Eric Foster Eric Odell Status Crime Criminal Law Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions 2022 Pitt County Fair Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Greenville Life in the East SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector