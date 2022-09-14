225720 ASHLEY HOLDER Sep 14, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 HOLDER, ASHLEY ANDREWS 09/13/2022Age: 39 Sex: F Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 151PROBATION VIOLATION-DWI LEVEL 3 - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Ashley Holder Probation Ashley Andrews Linguistics Secu Status Bond Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions 2022 Pitt County Fair Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Greenville Life in the East SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector