225732 RONNIE MOORE Sep 15, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 MOORE, RONNIE EARL 09/14/2022Age: 49 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 180NONSUPPORT OF CHILD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $840.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETNONSUPPORT OF CHILD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $507.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETNONSUPPORT OF CHILD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $459.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETNONSUPPORT OF CHILD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $566.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETNONSUPPORT OF CHILD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $375.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET