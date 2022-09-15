225738 MARCUS BARNES Sep 15, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 BARNES, MARCUS NYZEIR 09/14/2022Age: 19 Sex: M Race: B Height: 503 Weight: 140CONSPIRACY, FELONY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARC MV - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETB&E MV - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARC FA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY, FROM MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY, FELONY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Larceny Marcus Barnes Crime Criminal Law Marcus Nyzeir Bond Motor Vehicle Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions 2022 Pitt County Fair Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Greenville Life in the East SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector