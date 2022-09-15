225739 KHAI HARRIS Sep 15, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 HARRIS, KHAI MONTEECE 09/14/2022Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 280PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSS W/INTENT TO SELL & DELIVER MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Secu Status Status Marijuana Felony Crime Criminal Law Khai Harris Intent Sell Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions 2022 Pitt County Fair Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Greenville Life in the East SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector