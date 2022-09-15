225740 JOHN SUGGS Sep 15, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 SUGGS, JOHN BRADLEY 09/14/2022Age: 58 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 140REISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY OF MV - FELONY Bond: $30000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS OPN/CON / ALCPS ARA. - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSING STOLEN GOODS/PROP - FELONY Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS. STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFAIL TO HEED LIGHT OR SIREN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDWLR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Bond Felony Secu Status Crime Law Criminal Law Misdemeanor Incl Status John Suggs Prop Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions 2022 Pitt County Fair Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Greenville Life in the East SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector