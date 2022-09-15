225741 DANNY PEED Sep 15, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 PEED, DANNY LONELL 09/14/2022Age: 41 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 183ALTER/STEAL/DEST CRIMINAL EVID - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDWI ALCOHOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Danny Peed Crime Criminal Law Danny Lonell Possession Status Secu Status Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions 2022 Pitt County Fair Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Greenville Life in the East SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector