225752 JAMES HEWITT Sep 15, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 HEWITT, JAMES RONALD 09/14/2022Age: 43 Sex: M Race: W Height: 601 Weight: 165FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-MISD PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor James Hewitt James Ronald Status Viol Secu Status Prob Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions 2022 Pitt County Fair Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Greenville Life in the East SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector