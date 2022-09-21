225779 TREVOR POTTS Sep 21, 2022 Sep 21, 2022 Updated 31 min ago 1 of 2 POTTS, TREVOR CALVIN 09/15/2022Age: 19 Sex: M Race: W Height: 511 Weight: 145SECOND DEG EXPLOIT MINOR - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETTHRID DEG SEX EXPLOIT MINOR - FELONY Bond: $75000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Trevor Potts Trevor Calvin Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions 2022 Pitt County Fair Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Greenville Life in the East SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector