WILLOUGHBY, ANTHONY DARNELL 09/16/2022Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 160ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION - FELONY Bond: $1500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Strangulation Anthony Willoughby Felony Anthony Darnell Crime Criminal Law Assault Secu Status Status