225803 ALLEN HARDISON Sep 17, 2022 6 hrs ago 1 of 2 HARDISON, ALLEN RAY 09/16/2022Age: 45 Sex: M Race: W Height: 510 Weight: 165CYBERSTALKING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCYBERSTALKING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETRESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFALSE RPT MASS VIOL EDUC PROP - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFALSE RPT MASS VIOL EDUC PROP - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFALSE BOMB REPORT PUBLIC BLDG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETHOAX BY FALSE BOMB - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETHOAX BY FALSE BOMB - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETRECKLESS DRVG-WANTON DISREGARD - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCOMMUNICATING A THREAT OF MASS VIOLENCE ON EDUCATIONAL PROPE - FELONY Bond: $7500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET