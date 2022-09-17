225805 JENNIFER BLAKE Sep 17, 2022 6 hrs ago 1 of 2 BLAKE, JENNIFER NICOLE 09/16/2022Age: 37 Sex: F Race: W Height: 502 Weight: 205FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Jennifer Nicole Jennifer Blake Status Criminal Law Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions 2022 Pitt County Fair Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Greenville Life in the East SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector