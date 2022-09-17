225814 LEE SPELLMAN Sep 17, 2022 7 hrs ago 1 of 2 SPELLMAN, LEE DREW 09/16/2022Age: 55 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 150FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FAIL TO YIELD TO PEDESTRIAN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-PWISD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Bond Incl Status Finance Pedestrian Lee Spellman Misdemeanor Status Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions 2022 Pitt County Fair Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Greenville Life in the East SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector