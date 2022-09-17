225820 DAJUAN WILLIAMS Sep 17, 2022 6 hrs ago 1 of 2 WILLIAMS, DAJUAN MARKES 09/17/2022Age: 24 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 180FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FAIL TO WEAR SEAT BLET-DIVER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Status Incl Status Bond Wear Seat Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions 2022 Pitt County Fair Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Greenville Life in the East SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector