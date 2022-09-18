225823 NATHANIEL REDD Sep 18, 2022 43 min ago 1 of 2 REDD, NATHANIEL 09/17/2022Age: 31 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 160BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETVIOLATION OF PRE-TRIAL RELEASE-COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETVIOLATION OF PRETRIAL ASSAULT ON FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Violation Misdemeanor Bond Law Crime Criminal Law Assault Status Secu Status Nathaniel Redd Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions 2022 Pitt County Fair Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Greenville Life in the East SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector