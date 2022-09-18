225829 LEEVERN SILVER Sep 18, 2022 41 min ago 1 of 2 SILVER, LEEVERN 09/17/2022Age: 61 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 150OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETIDENTITY THEFT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFINANCIAL CARD THEFT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETEXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETVIOLATION OF COURT ORDER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $315.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETVIOLATION OF COURT ORDER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $440.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Bond Misdemeanor Tag Law Crime Criminal Law Court Order Violation Incl Status Registration Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions 2022 Pitt County Fair Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Greenville Life in the East SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector