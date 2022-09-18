225841 DIAMOND BLAND Sep 18, 2022 43 min ago 1 of 2 BLAND, DIAMOND RENEE 09/18/2022Age: 22 Sex: F Race: B Height: 503 Weight: 120FTA-DRIVE LEFT OF CENTER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FICT/ALT TITLE/REG CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-NO OPERATORS LICENSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-NO OPERATORS LICENSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.01 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Fta-no Operator Misdemeanor Law Linguistics License Type Secu Status Bland Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions 2022 Pitt County Fair Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Greenville Life in the East SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector