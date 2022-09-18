225843 CAMRON STOKES Sep 18, 2022 48 min ago 1 of 2 STOKES, CAMRON SAVOD 09/18/2022Age: 18 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 140CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ. - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS CS PRISON/JAIL PREMISES - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Incl Status Camron Stokes Misdemeanor Crime Marijuana Camron Savod Status Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions 2022 Pitt County Fair Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Greenville Life in the East SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector