225847 KHALIL WILLIAMSON-BEY Sep 18, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 WILLIAMSON-BEY, KHALIL NIEM 09/18/2022Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 140ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Khalil Williamson-bey Khalil Niem Crime Assault Nbnd Status Misdemeanor Status Female Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions 2022 Pitt County Fair Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Greenville Life in the East SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector