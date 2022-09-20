225858 ANDREW ROBERSON Sep 20, 2022 Sep 20, 2022 Updated 25 min ago 1 of 2 ROBERSON, ANDREW 09/18/2022Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 185ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETVIOLATION OF PRETRIAL RELEASE-ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - Bond: $80000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-HARASSING PHONE CALL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions 2022 Pitt County Fair Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Greenville Life in the East SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector