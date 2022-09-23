225931 DARVIN POPE Sep 23, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 POPE, DARVIN SENETELL 09/22/2022Age: 42 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 180PROBATION VIOLATION-DWI LEVEL 3 - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION-POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Probation Felony Criminal Law Crime Felon Bond Secu Status Status Incl Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions 2022 Pitt County Fair Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Greenville Life in the East SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector