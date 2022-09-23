225941 ALTON SMITH Sep 23, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 SMITH, ALTON BERNARD 09/22/2022Age: 58 Sex: M Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 145EXPIRED RESGISTRATION CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETDWLR NOT IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Bernard Misdemeanor Alton Smith Secu Status Status Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions 2022 Pitt County Fair Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Greenville Life in the East SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector