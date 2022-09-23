225944 TYSHAWN APPLEWHITE Sep 23, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 APPLEWHITE, TYSHAWN DELONTAE 09/22/2022Age: 24 Sex: M Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 190INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETINDECENT EXPOSURE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFIRST DEGREE FORCIBLE RAPE - FELONY Bond: $1700000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSECOND DEGREE FORCIBLE RAPE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSTALKING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Bond Misdemeanor Secu Status Law Tyshawn Applewhite Tyshawn Delontae Status Injury Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions 2022 Pitt County Fair Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Greenville Life in the East SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector