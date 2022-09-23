225952 DAVID SMITH Sep 23, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 SMITH, DAVID LESTER 09/22/2022Age: 59 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 155MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - DWLR IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags David Smith Secu Status David Lester Misdemeanor Status Rev Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions 2022 Pitt County Fair Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Greenville Life in the East SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector