225966 SHAVAR HILL Sep 24, 2022 7 hrs ago 1 of 2 HILL, SHAVAR ANTONIO 09/23/2022Age: 41 Sex: M Race: B Height: 605 Weight: 185OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET