225986 CHRISTOPHER NORRIS Sep 24, 2022 39 min ago 1 of 2 NORRIS, CHRISTOPHER SCOTT 09/24/2022Age: 47 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 200POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Christopher Norris Criminal Law Crime Type Status Christopher Scott Firearm Felon Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions 2022 Pitt County Fair Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Greenville Life in the East SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector