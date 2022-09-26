226009 DESTINY BARRETT Sep 26, 2022 Sep 26, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago 1 of 2 BARRETT, DESTINY SHANTEL 09/25/2022Age: 21 Sex: F Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 214FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-IMPROPER TURN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSS MARIJ > 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMAINTAIN DWELLING/PLACE FOR SALE OF CONTROL SUBSTANCE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS. MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ. - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJ MARIJ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETOPEN CONT AFTR CONS ALCO SUBOFN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions 2022 Pitt County Fair Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Greenville Life in the East SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector