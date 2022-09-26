226023 BRENDA PHILLIPS Sep 26, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 PHILLIPS, BRENDA MICHELLE 09/25/2022Age: 67 Sex: F Race: W Height: 506 Weight: 170FTA-MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Brenda Phillips Brenda Michelle Status Linguistics Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions 2022 Pitt County Fair Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Greenville Life in the East SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector