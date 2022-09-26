226024 CODY MCCLURE Sep 26, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 MCCLURE, CODY DAVID 09/25/2022Age: 28 Sex: M Race: W Height: 604 Weight: 195FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $100.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $30000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-MANUFACTURE MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Cody Mcclure Cody David Fta-speeding Crime Criminal Law Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions 2022 Pitt County Fair Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Greenville Life in the East SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector