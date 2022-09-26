226028 JASON WOOD Sep 26, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 WOOD, JASON VICTOR 09/25/2022Age: 49 Sex: M Race: W Height: 510 Weight: 200FTA-MISD PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- M/S/D/P CS W/N 1000 FT OF SCHOOL - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FEL PROB VIOUL OUT OF COUNTY - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-PWIMSD SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SELL SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Secu Status Prob Incl Status Vioul Jason Wood Fta-misd Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions 2022 Pitt County Fair Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Greenville Life in the East SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector