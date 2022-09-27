226046 KELSEY CLARK Sep 27, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 CLARK, KELSEY SCOTT 09/26/2022Age: 44 Sex: M Race: B Height: 604 Weight: 268POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETMAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETTRAFFICKING OPIUM OR HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $75000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Incl Status Possession Crime Criminal Law Heroin Misdemeanor Status Opium Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions 2022 Pitt County Fair Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Greenville Life in the East SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector