226049 KATHERINE DAWKINS Sep 27, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 DAWKINS, KATHERINE ELAINE 09/26/2022Age: 43 Sex: F Race: W Height: 503 Weight: 169FTA-FINANCIAL CARD FRAUD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FINANCIAL CARD THEFT - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET