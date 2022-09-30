MOORE, BRIANA NICOLE 09/29/2022
Age: 29 Sex: F Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 178
Isolated thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Updated: September 30, 2022 @ 8:20 pm
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 11 to 16 ft. * WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and Pungo Rivers, Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico Sounds and the adjacent Atlantic coastal waters. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT... * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Greenville - Farmville - Grifton * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: No additional significant rainfall forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for localized flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for localized flooding from heavy rain. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter currents. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become swollen and overflow in spots. - Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://ready.gov/hurricanes
This product covers Eastern North Carolina **IMPACTS FROM IAN CONTINUE ACROSS MUCH OF EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA THROUGH TONIGHT** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning are in effect for Pamlico and Southern Craven - A Tropical Storm Warning and Storm Surge Watch are in effect for Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, East Carteret, Hatteras Island, Inland Onslow, Mainland Hyde, Northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke Island, and West Carteret - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Duplin, Greene, Jones, Lenoir, Mainland Dare, Martin, Northern Craven, Pitt, Tyrrell, and Washington * STORM INFORMATION: - About 220 miles west of Buxton NC or about 150 miles west of Morehead City NC - 34.7N 79.3W - Storm Intensity 60 mph - Movement North or 350 degrees at 15 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Post Tropical Cyclone Ian will continue to move inland across the Carolinas tonight, and reach western Virginia by early Sunday. Across eastern North Carolina, impacts from storm surge, moderate rainfall, and an isolated tornado threat will continue into tonight. An additional inch of rain, with locally higher amounts, is expected across portions of the area with the highest amounts across northern sections of eastern North Carolina. Life-threatening storm surge inundation of 2 to 4 feet above ground will continue along much of the coast, with conditions slowly improving late tonight and Saturday. Tropical storm force winds will continue to pose a risk of downed trees and scattered power outages. Isolated tornadoes may result in areas of locally enhanced damage. Dangerous marine conditions will continue for all offshore waters and the Pamlico Sound, with strong winds and dangerous seas. Stronger and more frequent rip currents will also exist along area beaches. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: Potential impacts from the main surge event are now unfolding across all of eastern North Carolina. Remain well away from life-threatening surge having additional significant impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast. - Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots. - Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and numerous rip currents. - Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. * FLOODING RAIN: Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across Eastern North Carolina. Remain well guarded against locally hazardous flood waters having additional limited impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter currents. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become swollen and overflow in spots. - Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge closures. * WIND: Potential impacts from the main wind event are now unfolding across Eastern North Carolina. Remain well sheltered from hazardous wind having additional limited impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * TORNADOES: Potential impacts from tornadoes are still unfolding across the northeastern portions of eastern North Carolina. Remain well braced against a tornado event having additional limited impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * OTHER COASTAL HAZARDS: Dangerous marine conditions are ongoing for all offshore waters and the Pamlico Sound, with strong winds and seas creating treacherous conditions for mariners. The threat for stronger and more frequent rip currents will also exist along area beaches. Ocean overwash may continue, especially during high tide, along portions of the coast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have given the all clear to return. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: If you are prone to flooding or in an area under a storm surge watch or warning, be prepared for the possibility of a quick and dramatic rise in water levels. If a tornado warning is issued for your area, quickly move to the safest place within your shelter. Protect your head and body. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City NC around 1130 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.
MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
