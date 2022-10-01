226140 ANDRES DIAZ-DIAZ Oct 1, 2022 4 hrs ago 1 of 2 DIAZ-DIAZ, ANDRES 09/30/2022Age: 25 Sex: M Race: W Height: Weight: 0DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector