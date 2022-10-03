CHERRY, KEDRIAN OCTAVEUS 10/01/2022
Age: 32 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 235
FLEE/ELUDE ARREST(FEL) - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-DRIVE/ALLOW MV NO REGISTRATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-EXPIRED /NO INSPECTION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-FAIL TO WEAR SEAT BELT-DRIVER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-MOTORCYCLE/MOPED HELMET/PSGR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-NO LIABILITY INSURANCE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-NO MOTORCYCLE ENDORSEMENT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-RECKLESS DRVG-WANTON DISREGARD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-SHOW CAUSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-UNSAFE PASSING YELLOW LINE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-WINDOW TINTING VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
