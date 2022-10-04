226193 JOSEPH DILDAY Oct 4, 2022 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 DILDAY, JOSEPH LEE 10/03/2022Age: 38 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 170POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSS SCHI CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Possession Status Crime Criminal Law Joseph Dilday Secu Status Bond Cocaine Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector