CARL WATERS Oct 4, 2022 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 WATERS, CARL WAYNE 10/03/2022Age: 47 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 145FTA-HABITUAL FELON - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET