226197 JOSHUA HARRIS Oct 4, 2022 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 HARRIS, JOSHUA ST AUGUSTINE 10/03/2022Age: 29 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 174OBTAINING PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETOBTAINING PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Nbnd Status Joshua Harris Misdemeanor Joshua St Augustine Pretense Status Property Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector