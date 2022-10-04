226202 NYKERIYA HALL Oct 4, 2022 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 HALL, NYKERIYA ADONTINIQUE 10/03/2022Age: 23 Sex: F Race: B Height: 411 Weight: 120MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNAILIA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETTRAFFICKING IN COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Status Felony Secu Status Crime Criminal Law Type Bond Cocaine Hall Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector